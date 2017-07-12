April 11, 1950-July 10, 2017

Kathleen Bingham Taylor, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on July 10. Kate was born on April 11, 1950, in Raymond, Alberta, to Orson and Rojanea Bingham. She married Don Atwood on Sept. 16, 1968, in Rexburg, Idaho. They were married for over 12 years and had four children together. Kate later married Steve Taylor on Dec. 29, 1986, in Provo with whom she spent more than 30 wonderful years.

Kate was raised in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. She later moved to Provo, Utah, then Arizona and finally settled in Southern Utah. Kate earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Brigham Young University and went on to obtain a Family Nurse Practitioner degree. She worked at a female penitentiary in Mesa, Arizona, for three years and later as a nurse at Southern Utah University. Kate was passionate about her career and found providing care to those in need very rewarding.

Kate began a second career as a flight attendant for United Airlines where she worked for 12 years. She was very adventurous and had such an ardent desire to see foreign lands, observe new cultures, learn new customs and meet new people. Her goal of traveling the world was about to commence. Kate visited over 58 countries including Zambia, Turkey, France, Austria, New Zealand. Her last adventure was to Morocco five weeks ago.

Kate was a woman of many talents. She decided that painting would be another endeavor that she’d pursue. It didn’t take her years to hone her craft. Unbelievably, it came to her with ease. Kate was petitioned by a vast amount of admirers to paint intricate pieces but her family came first as she produced amazing pieces.

Kate was adored by her children and grandchildren and each family implored that she visit as often as possible. She would bring each person an eccentric gift from an exotic location when she visited, which came along with a remarkable story.

Kate is survived by her husband, Steve Taylor, and his children: Ward, Lance and Chad Taylor and Nan Bassett; along with Kate’s children, Chad and Brett Atwood, Kara Hillstead and Mandy Kaanga.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington LDS 3rd Ward Chapel, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George. There will be a viewing Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, from 9-10 a.m., both viewings held at the chapel. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.