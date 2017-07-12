Flash flood, debris warning issued for Brian Head Fire burn scar, Panguitch Lake area

This September 2015 file photo shows the aftermath of flash flooding that claimed the life of at least 13 women and children in Hildale, Utah, Sept. 15, 2015 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With excessive rainfall forecast over the Brian Head Fire burn scar, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a flash flood warning Wednesday afternoon that includes advisories for debris flows.

The warning is in effect for east-central Iron County and western Garfield County and is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Excessive rainfall over the Brian Head burn scar is expected to result in debris flows moving through the Clear Water, Mammoth and Bunker drainages, as well as other smaller drainages flowing toward Panguitch Lake.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

These debris flows may also impact state Route 143.

Read more: Brian Head Fire crests 70,000 acres as crews begin rehabilitation efforts

Flash flood precautions

If a debris flow has occurred, it is important to realize that the runout area remains very dangerous. Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Please remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

“Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become flooded with raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

People in the warning area are advised move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews