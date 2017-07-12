NEED FI-Debra Brown Tracy

Nov. 26, 1962 – July 9, 2017

Debra Brown Tracy, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly July 9, 2017. She was born Nov. 26, 1962, to Richard and Mary Brown in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Michael L. Tracy on Oct. 15, 1980.

Debra is survived by her husband, Michael; children: Ryan (Shannon), Craig, and Jenny (Jose); grandchildren: Michael, Kylie, Alyssa, Reagan and Ryder; her mother, Mary; her brother Steve; and sister Julie. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and her sister Lynnette.

Funeral services