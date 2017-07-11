Super Hero Fun Run to benefit Kane County Children’s Justice Center

Stock images, St. George News

KANAB — If you’re looking for a great way to help raise funds for the Kane County Children’s Justice Center, you can choose from several fun activities planned for the weekend of July 21-22 in Kanab.

A 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Fundraiser will host five different team divisions in competitive games July 21 with the Children’s Justice Center Super Hero Fun Run following July 22.

The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will include five different age divisions, giving opportunities for basketball players of all ages and skill sets to join in the fun. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Children’s Justice Center.

The Kane County Children’s Justice Center is an organization that helps children who are victims of abuse and works to increase awareness about the abuse of children. There will be three super hero themed races for people of all skill levels.

The center is a homelike facility which serves children and families who are experiencing the crisis and chaos that follows physical or sexual abuse. The center is designed to help children feel safe and comfortable while having necessary interviews with police, social services, psychologists, attorneys and other experiences that surround the trauma of abuse.

The goal of the center is to provide recommendations to parents regarding the safety or treatment needs of the child and to stabilize the crisis often experienced by the family. There is currently a Children’s Justice Center in Kanab operating at a temporary location. Construction of a permanent location will begin next year.

“Not everyone can be a doctor, or a firefighter, but everyone can have the courage to listen to a child in need,” Kane County Attorney Rob Van Dyke said. “I’m excited to be a part of a community full of those kinds of heroes.”

The 10K race will begin at 7 a.m. July 22 at Moqui Cave, north of Kanab, and end at the city park. For those who ran the Kanab Mother’s Day Race, the course will be the same. The registration fee will be $25 per person or $50 for a group of 2-4 people.

The 5K race will also begin at 7 a.m. near the port of entry and then following the same course as the 10K from this point and ending at the city park. The registration fee will be $25 per person or $50 for a group of 2-4 people.

There will be a Kids Run at 9 a.m. at the city park. The registration fee will be $5 per child.

On the day of the race from 9 a.m. to noon there will be fun carnival activities at the park. Enjoy popcorn, bounce houses, slides and more.

To register for any of the races, go to runnercard.com.

“The goal of the fun run is (to) raise money for the building of a permanent location for the Kane County Children’s Justice Center, but also to raise awareness about child abuse,” event organizer Devin Shakespear said. “These children need help to feel safe so they can deal with the difficult issues they are facing. This is a great cause and I hope we have a good turnout.”

The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is July 21 at the Jacob Hamblin Basketball Courts in Kanab. Teams can be 3-5 people. There will be five different age divisions, as follows:

8-10 years old D League

10-12 years old D League

13-18 years old NCAA

18-30 years old NBA

30+ Hall of Fame

The tournament will be double elimination with prizes for winning teams in all divisions. The tournament check in time is July 21 at 6 p.m. The tournament will begin at 7 p.m. The cost to register is $20 per player or $15 per player for teams with five players. All proceeds will go the Kane County Children’s Justice Center. To register, call Garett at 435-899-1122.

