Cadillac misses turn; hits wall and rolls

SANTA CLARA — The driver of a Cadillac missed a turn Tuesday on Rachel Drive, sending the car off the road, into a wall and finally rolling over on its top.

“We had a single car rollover here today,” Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department public information Officer Chad Holt said. “We have a single female passenger, she’s been transported to the hospital right now … We don’t know exactly what happened, we need to do some more investigation.”

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Nick Tobler, after doing some accident reconstruction, shared preliminary findings with St. George News.

Tobler said the driver was heading northbound on Rachel Drive when the road made a left bend. The driver apparently did not make the turn, went off the road, and hit the wall, bouncing back, striking a rock, and overturned, the car landing on its top.

Holt said the driver, who is a local resident, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with minor injuries, but was awake and alert.

The severely damaged car was rolled back over and towed from the scene.

The Santa Clara-Ivins police department, Santa Clara Fire department and Ivins fire department responded to the wreck.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

