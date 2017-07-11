June 29, 2015 – July 8, 2017

Ellis Shadrach Barlow, two years old, passed away Saturday, July 8. He was born June 28, 2015, in St. George to Rustin Hunt and Brenda Elizabeth (Mangum) Barlow.

Ellis lived in Enterprise, where he loved to be outside and play in the dirt. His zest for life was unstoppable. We know he is still running at “full throttle,” looking at horses and eating his ice.

His life has touched so many. His smile lit up a room. His wave made you smile. Through his vibrant, energetic, curious and wondrous life force – his very existence proves God’s love. His miraculous entrance into this world and his untimely departure mimics our Savior’s.

He is survived by his parents, Rustin and Brenda Barlow; older sister, Annalynn; and older brother, Ryan, all of Enterprise.

He is also survived by grandparents Ralph and Carla Barlow of Enterprise; grandparents Mel and April Mangum of Ivins; great-grandpa Ellis Kay Cannon and his wife, Ann, of St. George; great-grandma Elizabeth Woods of Minot, North Dakota; great-grandpa Henry McNabb of Salt Lake City; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him dearly.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 14, at 3 p.m. at the Enterprise 4th Ward chapel, 620 E. Main St., Enterprise, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Interment will take place at the Enterprise city cemetery.

Mortuary