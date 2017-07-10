Former Dixie State pitcher Kintzler selected as an MLB All-Star

Former Dixie State star Brandon Kintzler (left) is congratulated by a Minnesota Twins teammate after a recent save | AP Photo

ST. GEORGE – Here is a mid-year update for five former Dixie State baseball players currently playing (or signed) professionally:

Brandon Kintzler/RHP (2004) – Minnesota Twins: Kintzler became the FIRST Dixie State Baseball alum to be selected to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as he will represent the Minnesota Twins in this Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic. Kintzler is currently ranked third in MLB in saves (24) to go with a 2-1 record, a 2.29 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 39.1 IP (39 appearances). Kintzler was inducted into Dixie State’s Athletic Hall of Fame this past January and was part of Dixie State’s 2004 NJCAA National Championship team.

Dylan File/RHP (2015-17) – Helena Brewers (Pioneer League – Milwaukee Brewers affiliate): File was drafted in the 21st Round (No. 624 overall) in June’s MLB Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. File was assigned to the Helena Brewers of the Pioneer League and has appeared in four games with one start. Made his first professional start last Saturday (July 8) vs. Missoula, during which he limited the Osprey to just four hits and three runs (two earned) in 4.0 innings with five strikeouts. For the year File owns a 4.50 ERA with nine strikeouts in 10.0 IP.

Donald Glover/OF (2014-15) – High Desert Yardbirds (Pecos League – Independent): Glover has played for both the Yardbirds and Monterey Amberjacks of the Pecos League and has combined to hit .405 with 11 doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI and 19 runs scored in 32 total games this season.

Ryan Rodriguez/1B (2016-17) – Vallejo Admirals (Pacific Association of Professional Baseball – Independent): Rodriguez made his professional debut last weekend (July 6-9) with the Admirals and made an immediate splash as he connected for a sixth-inning two-run home run in his first pro game vs. San Rafael July 6. Rodriguez is batting .308 through four games with four RBI and a double.

Trey Kamachi/OF (2014-17) – Macarthur Orioles (New South Wales Major League – Australia): Kamachi has signed a professional contract to play for the Macarthur Orioles in Australia’s New South Wales Major League. He will leave to go Down Under this September.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.