Ronnie Vause

February 7, 1947 – June 30, 2017

Ronnie Earle Vause, 70, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017. He was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Earle Wayne Vause and Mae Brockbank Vause. He married Kathy Plann, Dec. 29, 1998, in Las Vegas. They moved to their little paradise, Central, Utah, in 2014 so that they could smell more pine trees.

Ronnie was a wonderful and devoted husband, son, step-father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A Las Vegas native, he spent most of life in Las Vegas and was very active in real estate for over 45 years with many clients/friends. He served in the leadership of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS for close to 30 years and received many awards including 2002 REALTOR of the Year, and the 2015 Ronn Reiss/Educational Award for his outstanding contributions towards the education of the membership of GLVAR. He loved being a Las Vegas High Wildcat involved in his annual class reunions over the years, truly treasuring his many classmate friendships.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, where he met his best friend and fishing partner of 45 years, Richard Schultz. Those of you that knew him, know that his true passions were his wife, Kathy, his family, his status as a Navy veteran, his beloved LA Dodgers, the Green Bay Packers, UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, fishing, politics, real estate and his high school years.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeffrey Vause. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy, with whom he spent 26 years; step-son, Richard (Karen) Taber; brother Gary (Linda) Vause; sisters, Gloria (Waylon) Sheppard, Patricia (Kenneth) Kaufman, Wendy Parnell and Jenifer (Matthew) Walker; along with many nieces, nephews and grandchildren, Owen and Eliot Taber.

Funeral services

Services are Monday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St George, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by the hundreds of lives he touched over his beloved life. He lived every day to the fullest. Ronnie, “rest in peace. You will remain in our hearts forever.” Honey, “all love stories are beautiful, but I love ours best.”

