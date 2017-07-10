May 3, 1962 – July 3, 2017

Lonnie Ted Sullivan, 55, passed away July 3, 2017. He was born May 3, 1962, in St. George, Utah, to LaMar and Karen Holyoak Sullivan. He married Janice Laub, Sept. 24, 1983 in Leeds, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple.

Lonnie was raised in Leeds, Utah, where he was able to enjoy his love of hunting in the fields, fishing in the nearby creeks and reservoirs, and just being outdoors. However, Sully’s true love was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Laub Sullivan of St. George; sons, Brandon (Brittany) of Washington, Utah, Tyler (Ashlee) of Paragonah, Utah; daughter, Cortney of St. George, Utah; grandchildren, Taylee, Braxton, Beckham and Swayzee; his parents, Karen Holyoak Sullivan of Leeds, Utah, LaMar (Carol) Sullivan of Kanab, Utah; and brother, John (Julie) Sullivan. Lonnie is preceded in death by brothers, David and Troy Sullivan.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Viewings will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, 2017, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services.

