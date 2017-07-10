AMBER ALERT: 3 children abducted from Arizona

ST. GEORGE — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing kids believed to have been abducted Monday in southern Arizona. Police said the suspect may have used chloroform to take the children against their will.

Parvati Harnesberry, 16, Ramachandra Harnesberry, 14, and Malchiyah Harnesberry, 11, have been missing since just before 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the Amber Alert initiated by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

They were last spotted near Marana, Arizona, with their biological mother, identified as 33-year-old Bedajii Harnesberry, in a green or tan 2003 Ford Taurus with unknown New Mexico license plates.

Bedajii Harnesberry had been staying with the children and their grandmother since July 4, officials said.

“When the grandmother went to a neighbor’s house, the suspect left in the listed vehicle with the children,” according to the Amber Alert. “There are concerns that the suspect may have used chemicals to take the children against their will.”

Bedajii Harnesberry

Age: 33 years old

Sex: Female

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Malchiyah Harnesberry

Age: 11 years old

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Height: 4 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 65 pounds

Ramachandra Harnesberry

Age: 14 years old

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Parvati Harnesberry

Age: 16 years old

Sex: Female

Skin: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at 520-351-4900 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

An AMBER Alert is a rapid notification system to alert the public and solicit their assistance when a child has been abducted and is facing grave danger.

The U.S. Department of Justice recommends the following criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred; The abduction is of a child age 17 years or younger; The law-enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death; There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

