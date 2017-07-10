UHP responds to collision involving Hurricane Police officer

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a collision involving a police vehicle on State Street, Hurricane, Utah, July 9, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

HURRICANE — Authorities from Utah Highway Patrol investigated a collision involving a Hurricane Police officer Sunday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., UHP was dispatched to the scene of the collision on State Street near 1300 West, Trooper Cameron Roden said.

No injuries were reported, Roden said.

The crash involved an officer from Hurricane Police Department in a pickup truck-style police vehicle and a gray passenger vehicle.

The passenger car received significant rear-end damage.

The vehicles appeared to come to rest in opposite lanes of traffic following the collision.

Traffic was detoured in the area of the crash as both east and westbound lanes were closed while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed away.

Details regarding what caused the collision were not available to Roden at the time of his report.

St. George News made multiple calls Monday to UHP public information officers for additional information about the crash. None was received by the time this report was published.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue and other officers from Hurricane Police Department also responded to help clean up the area and conduct traffic.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.