May 3, 1948 — July 5, 2017

Shauna Lou Lloyd Bluemel, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 5, peacefully at her home in Santa Clara. She was born May 3, 1948, in Murray to Melbourne Lloyd and Clara Leone Brown.

Shauna spent her early years in Crescent working on the family farm, where she learned the value of hard work that she would pass on to her children and grandchildren.

Shauna graduated from Jordan High School and received an associate degree from Salt Lake Community College. She married Paul Marwedel and they had five children; they later divorced. She then married the love of her life, Reynold D. Bluemel, on May 23, 1985, and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Shauna was involved in the 4-H program growing up: learning many skills, earning many awards and taking several trips. She stayed involved as a leader to her children and grandchildren and continued to volunteer in the program for the rest of her life.

Shauna was very involved in the scouting program. She was a dedicated leader, serving over 35 years in various positions and was a proud member of the Woodbadge Bobwhite patrol. She was awarded the Silver Beaver and Influential Women in Scouting award for her dedicated service.

Shauna was always happy to pass any knowledge she had gained to others when asked. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children Chuck (Missy) Bluemel, Cameron (Samantha) Bluemel, Corey (Cindy) Bluemel, Chris (Katie) Bluemel and Heather Bluemel (Todd Hutchinson); her stepchildren Marriette (Tyler) Boyles, Jack (Marianne) Bluemel, Natalie Bluemel and Ren (Sherry) Bluemel; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother Darwin Lloyd; her sister Roxanne Jentzsch; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reynold D. Bluemel; and her siblings Urla Jeane Maxfield and Sharlene Safford.

