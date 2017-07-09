Flash flood warning in effect for Kanab and surrounding areas

Radar image shows heavy raid above Kanab and surrounding areas as of 9:19 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The town of Kanab and immediately surrounding areas are experiencing flash flooding as a downpour of rain drenches the area Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a flash flood warning in effect until 11:15 p.m. after Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm producing heavy rain over Kanab just after 8 p.m.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen in town with up to 2 inches in surrounding terrain.

As of at 8:15 p.m., flash flooding had already begun in the town of Kanab, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Flash flood precautions

“Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become flooded with raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

People in the warning area are advised move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

