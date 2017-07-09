No Filter: Webb Hill

FEATURE — What do broadcasting towers, a forensic mystery and a bike trail with a funny name have in common? They have all staked their claim on one of Washington County’s most visible geographical locations. In this episode of the “No Filter Show,” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair climb to the top to get to the bottom of Webb Hill.

Southern Utahns and those who pass through the area often have likely laid eyes on Webb Hill – hint, it’s the one with the broadcasting towers. As Sinclair observes in this episode, if you live in St. George you probably see it every day.

The hill is mainly undeveloped space. However, as recently as a year ago, thanks to a partnership between the Dixie Mountain Bike Trails Association and the city of St. George, the hill became home to the first purpose-built mountain bike trail constructed in cooperation with the city and on city property: the Kentucky Lucky Chicken Trail.

The trail’s name came about in an interesting way. While out scouting for the trail, local mountain biker and trails association member Lukas Brinkerhoff found an old, discarded Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket.

In his own words, Brinkerhoff said:

I am a vegetarian and my find somehow turned into the chicken being lucky – even though it wasn’t so lucky because it had already been killed and eaten. Nonetheless, it stuck and now we have a trail called Kentucky Lucky Chicken or KLC for short.

Webb Hill is also the site of an intriguing mystery involving the remains of a body that dates back to 1918. Who was the boy called “Little Webb” whose remains were found on Webb Hill? How and why did he go there to die? In this episode, the No Filter boys revisit the story that started nearly a century ago.

And finally, from the distant past on into the present, No Filter’s intrepid co-hosts pay a visit to AWI Networks CEO Ray Carpenter to find out exactly what all those towers are for.

“No Filter Show” Episode 147

