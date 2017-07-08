Woman sustains injury after falling near Dixie Sugarloaf

Medical personnel from St. George Fire Department respond to a fall near the Dixie Sugarloaf in Pioneer Park, St. George, Utah, July 7, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured when she fell from a 10-foot drop near the Dixie Sugarloaf Friday night.

Medical personnel from St. George Fire Department responded to the incident at Pioneer Park in St. George at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The woman was walking in the area with family when she fell approximately 10 feet.

“She had some kind of medical issue that caused her to fall,” St. George Fire Capt. Rick Nelson said.

“She was conscious and fairly alert,” Nelson said, describing her condition when responders found her.

The woman was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with minor injuries.

St. George Police also responded to the incident.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

