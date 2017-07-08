Brush fire ignites near Quail Creek

Firefighters douse a brush fire near Quail Creek State Park with water from the reservoir, Washington County, Utah, July 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy Cathy Barber, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire near Quail Creek State Park burned through approximately 30 acres Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 7 p.m. on a ridge on the west side of Quail Creek Reservoir. It was contained as of 9:20 p.m.

The fire ignited on the west side of the ridge facing Interstate 15 south of the Harrisburg community, park manager Laura Melling said.

No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.

The fire occurred in an area that had previously burned a few years ago, Melling said.

It was a naturally occurring fire, according to an incident update by Color Country Interagency Fire Center. The flames were fueled by short grass in the area.

Boats were cleared out of the north end of the reservoir as fire crews battled the blaze.

Water from the reservoir was utilized in the firefighting effort, in addition to fire retardant.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, The Bureau of Land Management and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded.

This report is based on preliminary information and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.