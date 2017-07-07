Authorities busy with two fires burning simultaneously

One of two fires burning simultaneously Thursday night keeping fire crews and police busy for several hours, Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Sherrie Hughes Barnes, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – Authorities were busy for several hours Thursday night with two fires burning at the same time that evacuated one neighborhood and knocked out power all over town.

Cedar City Police and Fire departments responded to a fire on Automall Drive near Love’s Truck Stop at around 9:30 p.m. and within minutes were called to the block of 300 North and 300 West where the neighbors had to be evacuated.

Both fires took out power poles, affecting residents in the Fiddlers Canyon area and those south of town, in addition to the neighborhoods near 300 West. There is no estimate on how many homes were without power during the hour it was down. Power has since been restored to all areas.

The fire near Love’s only burned one acre, primarily brush and weeds, before fire crews were able to contain it.

Police evacuated the neighborhood on 300 West. However, the fire did not damage any structures but only burned a fence and some weeds.

“We evacuated the area as a precaution due to the fire’s proximity to homes,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

Authorities believe fireworks may have been the cause of the fires but both incidents are still under investigation.

“They’re thinking it was fireworks but no one is admitting anything at this point,” Womack said. “The second one is probably fireworks too but no one was around or wouldn’t say who started it.”

Later, Womack said a witness reported a white Mazda 3 speeding away from one of fires.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

