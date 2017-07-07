Woman dies in fatal I-15 rollover near Mesquite

Mesquite Fire and Rescue paramedic trucks | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman is dead after being ejected from a pickup truck when its driver lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 15 near Mesquite Friday evening.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the incident near Exit 122 on southbound I-15 at approximately 5:22 p.m. PDT. Exit 122 is a north/south route into Mesquite known locally as Sandhill Blvd and Pioneer Blvd.

A man driving a Ford pickup towing a two axle trailer lost control of the truck, and it overturned, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The adult female passenger was ejected from the truck during the rollover and was pronounced dead by medical responders at the scene. The woman’s name was not released at the time this report was taken.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite.

The No. 2, or outside, lane was still blocked to traffic in the area of the rollover as of 7:40 PDT while emergency responders tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

