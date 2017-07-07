Authorities arrest suspected arsonist following Mesquite brush fire

A brush fire threatens nearby power lines in Mesquite, Nevada, July 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested on suspicion of arson relating to a large brush fire started near Hafen Park in Mesquite Thursday evening.

Thomas Bowler, 40, was arrested and booked into Clark County Correction Center on third-degree felony arson charges Friday night.

Bowler was previously arrested June 17 on multiple charges of arson for several fires in Bunkerville and was later released on bail, according to a news release issued by Clark County Fire Department.

A multiagency investigation helped lead to the arrest, including contributions from Clark County Fire Department rural division, Mesquite Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives, the Bureau of Land Management and Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

“This was a large multi-jurisdictional effort that required tremendous coordination and is an example of the support (and strong partnerships) shared among public safety agencies in Southern Nevada,” a news release issued by Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan of Clark County Fire Department states.

Several agencies responded to the fire in Mesquite at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

It took several hours into early Friday morning to contain the blaze, which threatened nearby power lines and caused power to be shut off to customers in the area.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

Exactly how the fire was started is still under an investigation now being headed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. An official estimate on the size of the fire was not available at the time of this report.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, Clark County Fire Department rural division and the Bureau of Land Management assisted with the firefighting effort.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

