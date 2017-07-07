Body found 300 feet down ravine identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The driver of a fatal crash discovered in a deep ravine off of Kolob Terrace Road Thursday has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Danyell Renee Simmons, 27, died at the scene, Lt. Dave Crouse from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said in a short statement Friday.

“Deputies are still working to determine why Simmons’ vehicle left the roadway prior to going off an approximate 300-foot edge before coming to rest at the bottom,” Crouse said in the statement.

The driver’s dog that survived the crash was taken to the LaVerkin City Animal Shelter Thursday. Arrangements have been made by the victim’s family to retrieve the animal.

Through the investigation deputies were able to determine the vehicle had been there for less than 24 hours when it was found, according to the statement.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday a man called 911 to report a vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. The motorist was driving south on Kolob Terrace Road when he noticed a damaged road sign west of the roadway and got out to investigate, which is when he noticed the vehicle and made the call.

Emergency personnel responded and found the deceased driver, dog and heavily damaged Honda at the base of the ravine.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

