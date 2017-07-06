‘Young Lions of Jazz’ presents concert to benefit Dove Center

Photos courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For one night only, the Dixie State University Music Department will present the “Young Lions of Jazz” in a benefit concert for the Dove Center.

The entire community is welcome to an evening of jazz music July 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to support the Dove Center in its mission to provide safe, caring and confidential shelter, advocacy and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Our hope is that our community will come together for a great cause and enjoy some fine music,” DSU Music Department Chair Glenn Webb, co-organizer and percussionist for the event, said. “We’ll have two generations of local jazz musicians on the stage: the young lions with bright futures and the old cats supporting them.”

The concert will showcase three young musicians who are gifted in the jazz genre. They will be backed up by three veteran jazz musicians as they play their favorite jazz tunes from the ’50s and ’60s.

“The term ‘Jazz Young Lions’ comes from recording of jazz newcomers in 1960, all of whom went on to have stellar careers in the hard-bop genre of jazz,” Carlyle Potter, concert co-organizer and bassist, said. “During the ’90s, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis resurrected the term ‘Young Lions’ by introducing young jazz musicians who played the hard-bop style of the ’50s and ’60s.”

The concert’s proceeds will help the Dove Center offer services 24 hours a day, as it answers questions and concerns about domestic violence and sexual assault and addresses the perplexity that comes with being a victim of crime. Dove Center services are free of charge and completely confidential.

Event details

What: Jazz concert featuring the “Young Lions of Jazz” to benefit the Dove Center.

When: Tuesday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall on the Dixie State campus, 255 S. 700 East, St. George.

Details: Concert is open to the public and is free, however, donations for Dove Center will be solicited.

