Large brush fire in Mesquite threatens nearby power lines

A brush fire threatens nearby power lines in Mesquite, Nevada, July 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters battled a large brush fire Thursday evening in Mesquite, Nevada, that caused area customers to go without power.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at approximately 5:50 p.m. PDT near Hafen Park.

As the flames encroached on nearby power lines, power was shut off to surrounding areas.

The fire reached 75 percent containment as of approximately 7:30 p.m. PDT, according to a Twitter post by the Mesquite Police Department.

Power had yet to be restored hours after the wildfire sparked.

The total size and cause of the fire was unknown at the time this report was taken.

The blaze called for a multiagency response from Mesquite Fire and Rescue, Clark County Fire Department, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.