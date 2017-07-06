TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 7-9
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Saturday’s Warrior” | Admission: $13 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R.” | Admission: $10-$12 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | The Fab Beatles Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Disney’s Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | July Concert Series | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Parowan Library Park, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | July Jamboree | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: Free | Location: Town and Country Bank, 405 St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: Free | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Art Cowles | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | The National Parks and Many Miles | Admission: $15 | Location: OC Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Georgefest “All-American George” | Admission:Free; vendors vary; Desert Pulse Jazz Garden, $5 cover charge | Location: Main Street St. George; Desert Pulse Jazz Garden, Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Run to the Red Rocks Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street, Kanab.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | Wildflower Festival | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Bryce Canyon Half Marathon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Bryce Canyon City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
