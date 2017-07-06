Georgefest announces delayed start, return of food truck village

People in the Desert Pulse Jazz Garden celebrate with sparklers in this photo from the "June Moon Jubilee" edition of George Streetfest held in St. George, Utah, June 3, 2016 | Photo by Nick Adams courtesy of Emceesquare Media, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With high temperatures expected this weekend, event organizers and the city of St. George have announced the delay of the start time of the “All-American George” Georgefest event. Attendees can beat the heat by arriving at historic Downtown two hours later Friday, while enjoying the addition of several event cooling features.

Rather than the standard 6 p.m. start, the main stage free concert, food truck village and Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village venues will open at 8 p.m. and run through midnight.

“This month, attendees will be able to enjoy Georgefest as the sun sets and air cools with the night air,” said Georgefest Founder and Executive Producer Melynda Thorpe. “We encourage attendees to grab their water bottles and come downtown at sunset to enjoy the live music, good food and mingling with friends George is known for.”

At the Jazz Garden, Desert Mist and Green Gate Village are combining efforts to provide a water misting cooling system for attendees. Iced adult beverages and specialty sodas will also be on tap at the Jazz Garden.

The Food Truck Village returns to Georgefest this month on Tabernacle Street with tables and chairs for customers. A newcomer this month is the Affogato Love food truck, serving cold smoothies, Dole Whip and soft-serve ice cream. Shaved ice and snow cones will also be included among Friday’s Georgefest offerings.

Music on the main stage starts at 8 p.m. with local Celtic phenomenon Wooden Tantrum opening for The Doldrums of Provo. And at the Jazz Garden, Southern Utah’s own blues group The Naturals is set to open for Bila Gaana of Cedar City. Bila Gaana is known for their energy and command of live music performance.

For more information, visit Georgefest online, or email info@georgefest.org.

Event details

What: Georgefest “All-American George.”

When: Friday, July 7, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Main Street St. George | Desert Pulse Jazz Garden, Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors vary | Desert Pulse Jazz Garden, $5 cover charge.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews