Grants available for World War I commemorative events, displays

Flag folding during a Marine Corps funeral in Washington, D.C., Nov. 1, 2008 | Photo by Cpl. Anthony Ortiz, provided courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Funding for World War I–related research, commemorative events and the cleaning and restoration of WWI memorials are now available.

Eligible projects for the grants could include public lectures, commemorations and events about Utah and WWI, as well as Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. Additional possibilities include conducting oral histories of the descendants of WWI veterans, transcribing personal records and correspondence, surveying and recognizing WWI veteran grave sites, and cleaning or repairing, but not replacing WWI monuments.

The grants were created through a partnership of the Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and the Division of State History.

“Even 100 years after it occurred, the impacts of World War I are still felt today,” Gary Harter, executive director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs said. “These grants will assist in allowing the war’s significance to be remembered and those who fought it honored.”

The funding range is $500 to $1,500 for events and research. Grants up to $5,000 are available for the cleaning and restoration of WWI memorials. To clean or repair a monument, grantees must work in conjunction with the land title owners of the monuments. More details on grant requirements can be found at history.utah.gov.

“It is the World War I Commission’s goal to have local commemorative events throughout Utah,” Brad Westwood, director of the Utah Division of State History said. “We want to honor those who served in the Great War and ensure that the history of that war continues to be told.”

Grant opportunities are available for schools and educators, nonprofit organizations, local historical societies and arts agencies/municipalities and others. Grant funding is provided by the State of Utah.

Contact Kevin Fayles at kfayles@utah.gov or 801-245-7254 or Holly George at hollygeorge@utah.gov or 801-245-7257 for additional questions.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews