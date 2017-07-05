Oct. 25, 1931 — July 1, 2017

Roland Leon Bowler passed away peacefully in his home on July 1, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Leon was born on Oct. 25, 1931, at the home of his grandmother in Enterprise, Utah. He was the first child born to Roland Holt and Sarah Verona Terry Bowler. He lived in Gunlock until the age of four. The family then moved to the Ivins Ranch (northeast of Enterprise). He had many fond memories of these places that he loved to share with others. The family settled in Enterprise where he lived for the rest of his life.

Leon went to his senior year of high school in St. George and graduated in March of 1949. April 1, 1949, he married his sweetheart, Pauline Truman, in the St. George LDS Temple. They were blessed with three children: Roland, Bradley and Melanie.

Leon was a hard worker all of his life. He started working in the power industry with his father at the age of 12. Leon’s father died when he was 14 and it became his job to be the man of the house. He continued to work in the power industry and this became his lifelong career. Leon was on the board of directors for many power projects. He served as the General Manager of Dixie Escalante Electric Association for 55 years. Besides Leon’s full-time job, he also had a farm and cattle operation.

He served faithfully in many different callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Elders Quorum President, Bishopric, High Council and many others. But his favorite calling of all was primary teacher.

Leon had a tender heart and a generous spirit. He always wanted to help those in need. Throughout his life many people have been recipients of his generosity.

Family was very important to Leon. He enjoyed reading family histories and could tell anyone about their family tree.

Leon is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Roland (Mary), Bradley (Janet), and Melanie (Mark) Slack; his siblings, Frances, Vicki and Lonnie; 11 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verona, father, Roland, step-father Caine Christensen; brothers, Doug and Sheldon, and grandson Garrett Slack.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, at noon at the Enterprise Stake Center, 80 S. Center Street in Enterprise. There will be a viewing Friday, July 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George. There will also be a viewing prior to the funeral on Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Enterprise Cemetery.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.