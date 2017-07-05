News LIVE: Brush fire explodes, St. George homes threatened

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m. – The fire, which spread through a wash in the Paradise Canyon Subdivision off Snow Canyon Parkway, was reportedly caused by sparks from a cutting tool being used by a construction crew, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

The blaze started at approximately 3 p.m. Firefighters appeared to have the fire contained by 4 p.m.

At least one home has sustained possible damages of around $5,000.

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire exploded with great fury Wednesday in the area of North Roadrunner Drive and North Falcon Drive in St. George.

Homes in the area are being threatened by the blaze and firefighters have begun evacuations, as this report is published.

St. George Fire and St. George Police personnel are on scene, with Gold Cross Ambulance on standby.

