Country music headliners, firework extravaganza highlight ‘4th of July Celebration’

ST. GEORGE — St. George capped off Independence Day in style Tuesday evening at the “99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration” featuring country music stars Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown. Held in conjunction with the city of St. George, the celebration boasted the biggest fireworks display in Southern Utah.

Despite triple digit heat, crowds arrived as early as 2 p.m. to line up for the free concert which started at 7 p.m. in Legend Solar Stadium on the Dixie State University campus.

The sidewalk along 700 East in St. George was lined with people doing their best to stay cool with umbrellas, wide-brimmed hats and Popsicles while they waited to get in to the big event.

They came for the music, they came for the atmosphere and they came for the fireworks but most importantly, they came for the fun.

The city of St. George 4th of July Celebration with Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown was made possible by Dixie Regional Medical Center, Ken Garff St. George Ford, SkyWest Airlines, Andrus Transportation, Red Rider Creative, Dixie State University, the city of St. George and Southern Utah’s BEST Country … 99.9 KONY Country.

St. George News Reporters Hollie Reina and Sheldon Demke were on hand to capture all the action, from the front of the line to the very last firework.

