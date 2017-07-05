June 19, 1937 — July 1, 2017

El Demoine “Wiley” Jones, age 80, passed away July 1, 2017, after fighting a valiant battle with infection at Dixie Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Wiley was born to LaVon and Rosella Bauer Jones in Cedar City, Utah, on June 19, 1937. He graduated from Enterprise High School in 1955. Wiley married Dawn Truman in 1958; together they had three children. They later divorced. His younger years were spent in Enterprise, Utah, helping his father on their farm, working with the sheep and for Barlocker Farms.

Wiley moved to St. George where he met and married Ruth Howe on April 12, 1969; their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple. He worked at various places in St. George, including as long-haul truck driver for Parke Cox Trucking with his lifelong friend Val Dean Hunt and at the Kellwood Company for 18 years as warehouse manager until the business closed. With the closing of the plant Wiley then put to use his entrepreneurial skills by opening a landscape maintenance business. When Ruth passed away November 2007, he took over the ownership of Wild Coyote Foods.

He is survived by his children: Jason (Cristy) Jones, Melissa Philips from St. George, Julie (Jose Lopez) Eversole, Las Vegas, Nevada, Todd Fallows from St. George, Ellen (Cory) Clayson from Sandy, Utah, and Rosie (Dan) Munger Twin Falls, Idaho; his siblings: brother, Ron (Clarelynn) Jones; sisters, LaDawn (David Clove) and Geneal Jacobsen all from St. George. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ruth, son, Todd Jones, and brother-in-law, Roger Jacobsen.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center and Coral Desert Rehabilitation for care they provided Wiley. We especially want to thank Jill High, a nurse at DRMC, who went far and above her regular duties for the care, time spent, and love she gave to Wiley during his last months.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing Friday, July 7, between 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Panorama Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 259 Mall Drive, St. George, Utah. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. next to his wife, Ruth, in the Enterprise Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

