Jan. 29, 1952 — July 2, 2017

Diana Clark Larson was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She died in her home in St. George, Utah, on July 2 as a result of health complications related to diabetes.

Diana was the only daughter of Robert Earl Clark and Noma Leavitt. She is survived by her two brothers, Will David (Deb) and Michael Jon (Paula).

After living briefly in Arizona, Diana spent the majority of her childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, and her high school years in Vienna, Virginia. She attended Brigham Young University and received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, returning to Virginia to teach at Matoaca Elementary.

Diana met Ronald Kurtis Larson at church and following his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints they were married in the Washington D.C. LDS Temple on Aug. 5, 1977.

In 1980, Diana and Kurtis moved to St. George, Utah, and joined Diana’s parents to manage Cameo Room Florist. She and Kurtis eventually assumed ownership of Cameo and together worked side-by-side for the next 37 years where Diana’s savvy business acumen and eye for design served as the perfect counterpart to Kurtis’ creativity and strong work ethic.

Diana was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a wonderful cook, a loyal friend, an excellent hostess and an even more fantastic mother and grandmother.

Diana and Kurtis have three sons; Jonathan Derek (Lisa), Kristofer Cameron “K.C.” and Heber Chase (Billie); and six grandchildren; Dahlyla Rae, Brexstyn, Lydia, Connor, Sailyr and Vivian, all of who will miss her spunk, her love and her sincere devotion to her family. Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Noma Clark, and her in-laws, Bruce and Phoebe Rae Larson.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Tyler Warner, Karl Torgerson PA, and the Dixie Regional Medical Center staff for their extraordinary care.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington Hills LDS 2nd Ward Chapel, 750 E. Ft. Pierce Drive, St. George. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Metcalf Mortuary online.