Suspect in custody after leading police on early morning chase

PAROWAN CITY – An unidentified Idaho man suspected of several thefts in the area was arrested Tuesday morning after he led police on a chase down Interstate 15 that ultimately ended in a felony stop.

The pursuit started at the north Parowan exit, milepost 78, after authorities received a call from dispatch about 7:05 a.m. that a white male driving a 1990 gold Toyota SUV had allegedly stolen gas from a local farm.

Iron County Sheriff deputies attempted to pull the suspect over just before the exit at around 7:22 a.m. but he ignored them, instead entering the southbound freeway toward Cedar City.

At milepost 62, law enforcement placed spikes on the freeway attempting to stop the vehicle. However, the driver continued traveling to milepost 58 where he flipped around and started driving north. Three miles later, deputies brought the suspect to a stop by using a PIT maneuver that sent the vehicle into a spin.

Officers conducted a felony stop taking the suspect into custody. The interstate in both directions was temporarily closed for about 15 minutes.

Following the incident, the suspect was taken to Cedar City Hospital and medically cleared. He was later taken to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

Authorities believe the suspect may be involved in some other thefts recently reported in Parowan Valley, Iron County Sheriff Lt. Del Schlosser said. The Idaho resident is not identifying himself to law enforcement.

“He told us his name is Chuck and we know that’s not true,” Schlosser said.

The man appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, he added. At the time of publication, Schlosser was unsure of what charges would be filed against the suspect.

