May 30, 1947 — July 1, 2017

Vickie Lynette Kunz Allred passed away July 1, 2017, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. She chose to go home on her Mother’s birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family. Vickie lived 70 adventurous years on this earth that she loved.

She made her entrance into this world on May 30, 1947, to the delight of her parents, Loyal Ezra Kunz and Frances Draney Kunz. Her mother said she prayed to have a child and Vickie was not only an answer to her prayer but the apple of her eye. She adored her firstborn daughter.

Vickie was a gifted dancer and began dancing at an early age, she performed all over the Salt Lake Valley and performed on the Eugene Jelesnik Talent Showcase show, a local TV entertainment show. She enjoyed performing and sharing her love for dance. She owned a dance studio in her early adult years and taught many students including her sisters. She went to beauty school and was a gifted hairdresser. She owned several salons and was very successful in building a loyal clientele.

Vickie loved the arts, the outdoors, but most of all her family. She thrived when she was surrounded by family. She made friends easily and loved to pamper her family and friends. She had a huge heart and found joy in giving to others.

She married Paul Iverson on June 3, 1964, and they were blessed with four children; Paul Christian (Deanna) Iverson, Holly Lynn (Keith) Allen, Michael (Kaori) Iverson and Kari Lynn (Roy) Truett. They later divorced but remained good friends. Paul passed away on May 8, 2003.

She married Dr. Evan L. Allred on Dec. 27, 1990. They enjoyed camping and hunting together with their children and traveling in their motor home. They loved serving in their church callings and assisting others.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Evan, her children, grandchildren and siblings: Rebecca (Larry) Bonner, Brenda (Kurt) Griffith, Janiel (Stephen) Eldredge, Neal (Loretta) Kunz, Todd Kunz, Britt Hawker, and Rejli (Scott) Wodecki. Also, her 33 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her brother, David Loyal Kunz, and his wife, LuAnn Baxter Kunz; her brother-in-law, Raymond Taylor Forbes; and her husband, Paul Iverson, and many beloved aunts and uncles.

Vickie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings including being a Relief Society president. She was a beautiful, loving and kind woman who lived to serve others.

Vickie adored her children and her grandchildren and loved celebrating the holidays and attending family gatherings. She was an angel to many. Her passing has left a big hole in our family but we know she is having a grand family reunion with her family that went before her. We love you Vickie and will miss you but are grateful you are soaring with angels and pain free.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff in St. George. There will be a viewing Wednesday prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.