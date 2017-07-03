Officials issue warrant for burglary suspect

Stock image | St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Prosecutors have issued a warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in two home burglaries that occurred in June.

A warrant was issued June 29 for Crystal Marie Cargal, aka Erika A. Mazer, for two counts of burglary, both second-degree felonies, and three counts of unlawful possession or transfer of a credit card, both third-degree felonies.

According to the probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court, law enforcement officers in Mesquite, Nevada, arrested Cargal on June 28 after finding her in possession of a stolen black Mercedes Benz. The Nevada arrest prompted Utah prosecutors to file for the arrest warrant.

Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett said authorities believe she is currently being held in Mesquite on the Utah warrant.

Court records filed in support of the arrest warrant state that Cedar City Police Department has been investigating the two home burglaries since June 11 when the first burglary was reported on Fairway Drive.

Homeowners in the first burglary contacted police after coming home from church and allegedly finding their home ransacked and their truck missing. There was also $1,500 cash and several pieces of jewelry with an estimated value of $1,000 reportedly missing. In addition, silver coins, credit cards and other items were taken from the home, the court record states.

Following the burglary, police say that the credit cards taken from the home were used at Walgreens, Cal-Ranch, a Chevron Gas Station and several other locations in Cedar City. Among the items purchased with the stolen cards was a $400 Dewalt grinder. The purchases totaled more than $1,500.

Cedar City Police reviewed video footage of two suspects allegedly using the credit cards at the various locations. At the time, the suspects were reported to be driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a newer model Buick, court records state.

The second burglary occurred June 22 on Cedar View Drive. The homeowner, who was on vacation in India, was alerted by his home security system that someone may have been in the home. He contacted his friend and asked him to check on the residence.

According to the police report, the friend found the home ransacked similar to the first burglary, police said, and a safe in the residence cut open with a grinder. Several additional items were also reported taken from the home.

The suspects allegedly entered the home by taking off a screen on a side window. A neighbor told police he had seen a white Buick with out-of-state plates parked at the residence earlier. The car matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle in the first burglary.

“(Neighbor) stated he had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood before,” court documents state.

Police believe that a male suspect was also involved in the burglaries. However, he has not yet been identified.

“My office has not yet been given another name of who was helping her,” Garrett said.

The male is a white male with a light brown or red beard, trimmed short. At the time, he was reported to be wearing a Nike brand ball cap, a blue and white striped V-neck shirt, black shorts and gray Nike shoes.

Cargal was wearing a camo-patterned ball cap, a black tank top and Capri pants. She has dark, shoulder-length hair.

Garrett did not say when Cargal will be extradited to Utah to face charges.

