Children, 2 dogs in home as dryer ignites home fire

ST. GEORGE — Two children at home Monday morning smelled smoke in their home, and when the smoke alarm went off, they did exactly what they were supposed to do: they called 911 and got out of the house.

The first engines were dispatched about 8:25 a.m. and firefighters responded quickly, St. George Fire Capt. Dan Cazier said. They found a gas clothes dryer that was on fire and the firefighters swung into a quick attack.

See video in media player above

The children were safely outside the home by the time firefighters arrived. Homeowner Holly Bird arrived from work shortly after and was present when two dogs were rescued from the home.

“There were two dogs in the home. We got them both out. – there was nobody in the home,” Cazier said. “It was reported that one of the children of the homeowner called the fire in. They were inside the home and could see that there was some smoke in the home. Fortunately there were smoke detectors in the home and the kids heard them.”

The damage to the laundry room was extensive, but the damage to the rest of the home was limited to smoke damage.

“I left for work at 8 o’clock in the morning,” Bird said. “My son called me and said the laundry room was on fire, so I came back home … My dogs are OK and my kids are OK, and that’s most important.”

No damage estimate was available at the time of this report, Cazier said, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters worked for just over an hour making sure the fire was out and the residents could return.

Three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion squad responded to the fire, as well as St. George Police and Gold Cross Ambulance.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman