Perspectives: The people on gun control and medical marijuana

OPINION – I’ve long been skeptical of the initiative process as a means of passing laws but a closer look at concealed carry and medical marijuana initiatives by Utahns reveals how the people can sometimes keep the government in check.
That skepticism started back in the late ’90s when the so-called “Safe To Learn – Safe To Worship” coalition was working to institute its gun control solution in search of a problem.
After Utah relaxed its concealed carry laws and became a “shall issue” state in 1995, there were dire predictions of blood in the streets and shootouts over parking spaces. There was also a concerted effort to create greater restrictions on where permit holders could legally carry; specifically, it sought to outlaw legal carry in schools or churches.
The idea was that some locations were so hallowed that a law-abiding permit holder could not be trusted to possess a personal firearm while visiting them. The drive behind this ballot initiative was long on emotion and nearly devoid of rationality.
Still, it was making headway under the siren song of keeping the children safe.
I remember interviewing members of the PTA on my radio show and discussing the issue with signature gatherers standing outside the Washington County Library in St. George. No one could point to any concrete examples of concealed carry permit holders creating the kind of danger to themselves or others that would justify a preemptive blanket prohibition.
By contrast, most Utah legislators at that time were clear on whether concealed carry was causing the predicted problems or not. It wasn’t. Calls to further expand state power over permit holders through the Legislature were simply not warranted.
This is why self-defense opponents sought to take their cause to the court of public opinion where they stood a better chance of stampeding the frightened herd in the direction of more government.
They knew the voting public was likely to vote on emotion rather than principle, and that’s why they wanted the matter taken out of the hands of the legislators.
Fortunately, the initiative failed to garner enough votes and quietly faded into obscurity.
At that time, I felt a great sense of relief because I did not trust enough of my fellow voters to be sufficiently informed on the issue of concealed carry. Sound bites and bumper sticker slogans have too often proven to be a handy substitute for individual study and contemplation.
Now, nearly 20 years later, I find myself on the opposite side of the ballot initiative question. This time the issue is medicinal cannabis, and I’m actively looking forward to the voters being able to change the law in a beneficial way.
My rationale for supporting a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative this time versus opposing one in the past is very simple.
If Utah citizens vote in 2018 to decriminalize the use of medicinal cannabis, they are effectively voting to limit the power of the state over verifiably ill patients whose medicinal choices would harm no one. In the case of the “Safe to Learn – Safe to Worship” initiative, they would have been voting to expand the state’s power over permit holders who had harmed no one.
See the difference?
In this case, the situation has been neatly reversed with legislators playing the role of unprincipled enablers of government expansion, and the citizenry has a golden opportunity to check that power.
Just as not everyone chooses to apply for and jump through the hoops for a concealed carry permit, not everyone will be availing themselves of medicinal cannabis. In both cases, a fairly limited number of people will be able to exercise their natural rights without fear of government punishment.
Like the unfounded predictions that gun owners would abuse their freedom to shed blood over every minor disagreement, the fears of opponents of medicinal cannabis are also being exaggerated. Those who have actually read the proposed initiative will clearly see that its goal is to limit state power to prevent the abuse of stricken patients who are currently being treated as criminals.
There is a clear emotional component to the stories of patients who must choose between suffering while obeying the law or risking criminal consequences for availing themselves of a remedy that works for them.
Sympathy for their plight is nothing of which we should be ashamed. Decent human beings should possess the ability to put themselves in another person’s shoes.
There’s plenty of time between now and the November 2018 ballot for people to carefully study the issue of medicinal cannabis for themselves. That’s enough time for knee-jerk reactions to subside and rational decision making to take place.
I’m confident that, given the facts, enough voters will recognize it’s OK – and sometimes necessary – to limit the power we’ve delegated to the state. Especially when elected representatives are preemptively substituting the force of the state for individual conscience and judgment.
The initiative process exists to remind elected representatives that their job is to guarantee our natural rights and not to micromanage our lives and personal medical decisions.
Bryan Hyde is an opinion columnist specializing in current events viewed through the lens of common sense. The opinions stated in this article are his and not representative of St. George News.
Here’s the thing about legalizing “medical” marijuana: it’s a joke. It’s almost the same thing as legalizing recreational marijuana. There was massive fraud in Vegas with doctors handing out medical cards like crazy. Sneezed in the last decade? Congratulations, you qualify!
The great thing about having 50 states is that you have 50 petri dishes in which to do experiments. We’re literally surrounded by states that have legalized marijuana, including for recreational use. For families that have children who are going through medical hell, why don’t you move to another state where they can get the treatment they need?
We need a lot more time for this to play out. If it is indeed found that legalizing marijuana has no negative effect on crime, no negative effect on unemployment, no negative impact on how long adult kids live in their parents basement, then I’m all for it. I’m in favor of limited government, after all.
But this is a one-way trip. There is literally zero chance of legalizing marijuana and then making it illegal again, so we shouldn’t rush into it. Let’s give it time so we can find out what happens in Colorado, Nevada, Colorado, etc before we dive in. Like our parents always said, would you jump off a bridge just because your friends do?
The only crime that would go down is the possession and distribution of marijuana. You can’t get accurate data on dui’s because thc stays in the system and you dont have to be under the influence to test positive.
You can get false data like you see in other states of marijuana related incidents because one will test positive whether or not they are under the influence.
The only crimes that will go down are possession and distribution charges of marijuana, with that tho you have more resources to go after meth, heroin, opioids, child predators, rapists, thieves.
I have long believed that medical marijuana is the gateway to recreational marijuana. And my belief has been proven right. Some would say that marijuana use is no big deal or a right. But as one who works as a volunteer in addiction recovery and a recovering addict. Making legal and socially acceptable a substance that is emotionally and mentally addictive is dangerous.
“Making legal and socially acceptable a substance that is emotionally and mentally addictive is dangerous.”
Like alcohol? Like cigarettes? Like prescription pain pills? Like caffeine? Lord knows I need my coffee or I’m going back to sleep.
Then why is alcohol legal in the United States? Marijuana is MUCH safer than alcohol. I know, my brother is an alcoholic and is much better with pot.