St. George resident finds man sleeping in daughter’s bed

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was arrested for burglary, among other charges, after a St. George resident awoke Saturday and found the man sleeping in his child’s bed.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on the 1050 South block of 430 East, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

The resident of the home told police he found a man sleeping in his daughter’s bed, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

The child was not at the residence when the incident occurred, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

After the sleeping intruder was awoken by the resident, he allegedly walked out the door with the resident’s sunglasses and a few dollars while talking on his cellphone, according to the statement.

The resident called police and provided a description of the man, whom he said was heading south toward Riverside Drive.

When officers responded to the area, they located a man near Riverside Apartments matching the description of the suspect, the report stated.

“I asked the male to stop and if he was inside someone’s residence, and he stated he was,” the officer wrote in the statement.

The suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Duane Simpson, of St. George, initially provided officers with a false name and date of birth before ultimately disclosing his identity, according to the statement.

Police then learned that Simpson had four active warrants for his arrest issued by the Washington County and Washington City justice courts as well as the Washington County 5th District Court, the report stated.

Simpson was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Simpson of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling; class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle; two class B misdemeanor counts of theft; and class C misdemeanor giving false personal identity to a peace officer.

As this report is published, Simpson remains in police custody.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

