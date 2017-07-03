SkyWest jet engine catches fire with 63 people on board

Passengers posted photos of flames coming from the engine of a SkyWest passenger jet that caught fire Sunday moments after landing at Denver International Airport, Denver, Colorado, July 2, 2017 | Photo courtesy of @raiyansyed Twitter, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The engine of a SkyWest passenger jet carrying 63 people caught fire Sunday moments after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado.

The twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700, operating as a United Express commuter Flight 5869 from Aspen to Denver, experienced engine issues, SkyWest representatives said in a statement.

The airplane had landed safely in Denver Saturday afternoon with no indication of an engine problem until the plane was on the taxiway, at which point, the flight crew was alerted to the fire, according to SkyWest Airlines.

All 59 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane made it safely off the aircraft and were transported to the terminal, SkyWest representatives said.

Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing — Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) July 2, 2017

The Denver Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

“All runways are now open as investigation into SkyWest fire continues. Other airport operations remain unaffected,” airport officials said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

My flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire on runway after landing. @rabiasquared pic.twitter.com/Etm3j165Qp — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

Passengers aboard the flight also posted about the fiery ordeal on Twitter along with photos and video of flames engulfing the engine.

One passenger who tweeted a video of the fire wrote, “Quick and immediate response on runway. Huge thanks to the pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe.”

Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

Once the flames were knocked out, the plane was taken to an airport hanger for further investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

SkyWest became a United Express carrier in 1997 with flights operating out of Los Angeles, California. SkyWest’s United Express operation has grown to more than 1,100 daily flights and includes hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston and San Francisco.

