Police seek bank robbery suspect in credit union holdup

June 30, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Information is being sought on a suspect that robbed an America First Credit Union branch of an undisclosed amount of cash Friday.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, a man entered a South Jordan Branch of America First Credit Union at 10767 S. Redwood Road and demanded cash from a teller, then left.

The suspect wanted for the robbery was a white man wearing a black and gray “FOX” baseball hat with a black bandanna over his face, South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said in a news release. He was clothed in a heavy gray jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored tennis shoes with white soles.

The suspect never presented a weapon inside the bank, according to the news release, but a witness said they saw him with a gun in the parking lot.

“Really, that’s the only info we have,” Pennington said in a phone interview with St. George News Sunday. “He came in, was pretty threatening, demanded cash and, as he was leaving, a witness said they saw a gun. He never showed anything in the bank.”

The vehicle used in the robbery was recovered not too far from the bank in the area of 1300 West 10880 South, South Jordan. It had been reported stolen out of West Valley City early Friday morning. It is currently at the crime lab being processed for clues to the robber’s identity, Pennington said.

The surveillance pictures from the Friday morning incident have been released to the public. South Jordan Police are asking anyone who recognizes anything about the man shown in the pictures to please contact the Police Department at telephone 801-840-4000; or call 911.

“If you see this individual,” police said in the news release, “please use caution and do not approach him as he may be armed and dangerous.”

