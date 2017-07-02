Mesquite gallery features artist Tommy Tucker

Image courtesy of Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Tommy Tucker, an artist who aspires to create illusions between dimensions, is the current featured artist at Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery.

Tucker has a lifetime of artist endeavors. According to the gallery’s news release, his pursuits took him to college in Indiana then to 31 years working as a sign painter for all the major motion picture studios in Hollywood. He retired in 2010 to pursue his artistic care, serves as president of the City Lights Gallery in Henderson and has been a member of the Virgin Valley Artist Association since 2016.

His work will be on display at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. through July 31.

Tucker describes himself, according to the gallery’s news release, as follows:

I, Tommy Tucker am an honest, value producer/creator. I resist mysticism from within and reject Neo-Cheating from without. Therefore, I will and am giving prosperity and happiness. Human life and Happiness will flourish beyond my imagination. I follow I-Ness, preserving an individual’s own sense of self. I am a Value Producer/Creator. Integrated honesty and consistent effort assure dominance of Neo-thinking over mystics and neo-cheaters. I am a conscious, rational, intelligent, action oriented person who understands reality and lives in my honesty and I have self-esteem.

Throughout high school and Herron School of Art of Indiana University, Tucker developed many forms of mediums used to create his artwork, including drawing, painting, printmaking and silk screening. His artwork creates illusions between dimensions.

“Everything you see can be an illusion. What you see is not necessarily what is really there. You’re getting a bouncing off your retina of images that are moving through space and time, to create an idea of what you think you are seeing,” Tucker said. “So I use my artwork to create illusions to show people that all kinds of possibilities exist. The existence of UFOs fills all these possibilities, including physiology, and mind bending realities.”

Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite | Telephone 702-346-1338.

