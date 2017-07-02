Crash on I-15 blocks one lane of traffic

A black Subaru is damaged following a crash that caused one lane of traffic to close on Interstate 15, Washington County, Utah, July 2, 2017 | Photo courtesy Chet Norman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle crash caused one lane of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 to close temporarily while emergency responders cleaned up the area.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. involving a black Subaru, a white Ford pickup truck and another pickup truck near mile marker 38 on I-15 just south of the Black Ridge / Ranch exit.

No one involved in the crash reported any injuries, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jared Cornia said.

Details relating to the cause of the crash were not available at the time this report was taken.

Traffic was slowed and limited to proceeding through the No. 2, or outside, lane in the immediate area of the crash.

The vehicles were moved to the median, and debris covered the No. 1 lane near the incident.

The Subaru appeared to have sustained heavy damage, including a shattered rear window and detached rear bumper.

The Ford and Subaru were towed from the scene, while the other pickup was able to be driven away.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

