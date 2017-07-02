Rollover on I-15 kills Boy Scout leader, injures Scouts

White Ford Excursion pulling a camp trailer rolls multiple times on I-15 killing a Boy Scout leader Saturday, Juab Miller County, Utah, July 1, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Boy Scout leader was killed and several boy scouts injured when the SUV they were traveling in rolled multiple times on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., two Boy Scout leaders and five Scouts were returning to Lehi in a 2005 Ford Excursion pulling a 34-foot camping trailer on I-15 northbound.

As the SUV approached mile marker 194 just north of the Juab Millard County line, the trailer began to sway, causing the SUV and the trailer to leave the roadway into the median, according to a statement released by the Utah Highway Patrol Friday.

The trailer detached from the SUV and rolled over onto its side, while the SUV continued and rolled multiple times, ejecting one of the Scouts from the vehicle. The teen – who was not wearing a seat belt – suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

The driver, 78-year-old Carl W. Clark of Salem, Utah, suffered significant injuries during the crash and died at the scene.

One of the Scouts sustained neck injuries and was transported to the Utah Valley Medical Center by helicopter, while all other occupants, including the second Scout leader, a 55-year-old Lehi man, were transported to Central Valley Medical Center as a precaution and have since been released.

The Boy Scout group was returning to Lehi from the Boulders when the crash occurred.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

