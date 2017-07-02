3-vehicle crash destroys rented RV in Springdale

Recreational vehicle is struck by another vehicle and destroyed Sunday, Springdale, Utah, July 2, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Britt Ballard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An RV was reduced to pieces strewn across the roadway after a three-vehicle collision in Springdale Sunday. The crash backed up traffic for nearly an hour and kept responders busy.

At 5 p.m. an RV traveling west on Zion Park Boulevard veered out of the lane and struck another Coachman RV that was parked alongside the west shoulder of the roadway, Springdale-Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety’s Public Information Officer Britt Ballard said.

The first RV then “clipped” a parked silver passenger car, Ballard said, before the driver was able to stop.

The Coachman sustained significant damage in the crash, and both were rendered inoperable. Minor damage was reported to the passenger car.

“The RV that was struck was completely demolished,” Ballard said, “the camper was literally in pieces all over the road and it looked like a convertible when I got on scene.”

Both RV’s were rentals, he said, and both were towed from the scene. Ballard said they had to call in a heavy-duty wrecker from St. George and a flatbed truck to clear all of the debris.

Neither the Coachman nor the passenger car was occupied when the RV crashed into them.

No injuries were reported, and the woman driving the RV was cited for improper lane travel, the officer said.

Traffic was impacted for nearly 45 minutes while the Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management assisted officers with traffic control.

Springdale-Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety and Rockville/Springdale Fire Protection responded and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

