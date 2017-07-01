St. George kicks off Independence Day celebrations with carnival thrills

ST. GEORGE — The countdown to Independence Day has begun in St. George with the opening of the Independence Day Celebration Carnival Friday evening. Located at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St. in St. George, the carnival features several rides, games, a fun house and all the fried and sugary food a person could handle.

Friday’s opening saw a slow start in the heat of the day, but as the sun went down, crowds began to arrive.

Tierra Godfrey and her family came to the carnival by happenstance, she said. They were out looking for something to do and happened to see the carnival.

“We didn’t know it was in town so it was a pleasant surprise,” Godfrey said adding that her three-year-old was loving it.

Carnival attendees Bella Caraballo and Bobby Armijo were happy to have the carnival in St. George as it provided something fun to do as well as a way to bring the community together, they said.

The couple enjoyed the rides and the friendly atmosphere.

The carnival will be open Saturday, from 3-11 p.m. Sunday from 3-10 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The carnival will be closed Monday as the city sets up for the rest of the Independence Day celebrations which will include the Uncle Sam 4K, a parade and a host of games and activities.

The St. George News crew was on hand at Friday’s opening to catch some of the action.

Event details

What: Independence Day Celebration Carnival

When: Saturday, July 1, 3-11 p.m. | Sunday, July 2, 3-10 p.m. | Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Cost: Prices vary, see link.

St. George Independence Day Celebration: Activities guide.

