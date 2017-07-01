Southern Utah Art Guild announces ‘Only Abstraction’ art show winners

Southern Utah Art Guild artist Beth Migruder-Deliberto's Best of Show painting "Deep Space #1" is featured here, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its show “Only Abstraction.”

“Only Abstraction” features artists’ work in a variety of mediums and is on display in the Red Cliff Gallery in the City Commons Building, 220 E. 200 North in St. George through Aug. 30.

Winners are as follows:

Best of Show | Beth Migruder-Deliberto for “Deep Space #1” | Acrylic.

First Place | Mel Scott for “Visitation” | Watercolor.

Second Place | Alan Curtis for “Tail Feathers” | Acrylic.

Third Place | John Mangels for “New York Blues” | Acrylic.

Honorable mentions went to the following artists:

Dr. Jo Campbell for “Abstract.”

Charles M. Fletcher for “Graffiti.”

Kari Frymier for “Rough Plaid.”

Philip Mouton for “Piano Line Dance.”

Alicia Buck for “Genesis.”

The show features 98 pieces of art from 37 different artists. All the pieces are for sale.

People’s Choice for Southern Utah Art Guild’s previous show, “Turn Up the Heat,” was awarded to Jenna Lineweaver for her mixed media piece “Awakening #2.”

Red Cliff Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on holidays.

Additional work by Southern Utah Art Guild artists can be viewed at the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, 68 East Tabernacle in St. George. Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild visit them online.

