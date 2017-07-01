Cheer, boo, hiss, at ‘The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R.’ melodrama

Composite image of circus tents overlaid with the logo for "The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R.," location and date not specified | Show image courtesy of Gary Payne, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Director and writer Gary Payne along with the Stage Door are bringing old fashioned melodrama back to the stage with “The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R” playing at the Electric Theater throughout July.

Audiences will be whisked into a whimsical story complete with a young “lady in peril,” an evil villain and dashing hero as they cheer, jeer, sing along and all together enjoy this original production.

Payne was originally commissioned to write the story 14 years ago while living in California, he said. The show saw almost sold out crowds in a small city of only 25,000 people.

Now Payne has brought his fantastic caper and adapted its setting to St. George.

The story follows a wagon master on his journey across the plains where he meets the woman who becomes his wife and the couple have a daughter. Exhausted from driving wagons cross-country the wagon master decides to start a circus that performs throughout Utah and spends winters in St. George.

While there, the family is preyed upon by evil villains (boo!) and the couples beautiful daughter (awwww!) must be saved by a dashing young hero appropriately named Johnny Freedom (Yay! Hooray!).

The show was purposely set to run between Independence Day and Pioneer Day, Payne said because it deals with themes relating to both holidays.

Audiences are encouraged to participate by cheering, jeering and singing along to the songs. Payne said most of the music comes from the decades between 1890-1920 and will be recognizable to older audiences but are easy to follow and fun for anyone to join in.

There have been a lot of laughs as the cast has put together this show, Payne said, and he hopes that audiences will be able to feel the same sense of enjoyment and humor.

“The Great Circus C.A.P.E.R.” plays Tuesday at 2 p.m., July 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and a final performance will take place July 24 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be in the Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online.

