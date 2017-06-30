August 30, 1936 – June 29, 2017

Wayne LaVerne Millington, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend returned to his loving Heavenly Father and into the arms of his eternal sweetheart, Kathleen, on June 29, 2017, at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah.

Dad was born on Aug. 30, 1936, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Kenneth LaBorne and Sarah Elizabeth Lutz Millington. He had 12 brothers and sisters; they have been great examples of love and kindness to our dad.

Dad enlisted in the U.S. Air Force; he served honorably for nine years. While on duty in Liverpool, England, he met and married our mom, Kathleen Forsyth, on Oct. 4, 1958, they were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple on Oct. 31, 1964.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) he enjoyed serving in various church callings.

Dad loved country music, watching Hee-Haw and Lawrence Welk. He enjoyed giving gifts, especially to his wife; gifts of chocolates and pastries were given to her often and always plenty to share with us kids. Being outdoors brought him so much happiness. He loved camping, fishing, sitting around a campfire, swimming and jumping from a rope in a water hole. The three most important things to dad were his faith, family and friends – everyone was a friend, he could start a conversation with anyone.

Mom passed away May 16, 2003. Dad has anxiously awaited for the day that they would be reunited. He is survived by his six children: Karon (Mike) Kastris, Wayne (LeAnn) Millington, Cheryl (Steve) Maletich, Tracey (Kelly) Smith, Scott (Darlene) Millington and Kaylie (Richard) Fritzler; grandchildren: Casey, Corey, Brittany, Courtney, Brandon, Gaylon, Jordan, Kevin, Ashley, Jason, Trevor, Devon, Kyle, Krysta, Colton, Korbin, Lacey, Cole, Teague and Jace; and 21 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Our family would like to express appreciation for the many doctors, nurses and medical staff who assisted Dad during his journey over the past two years. Special thanks go to the staff at Southern Utah Veterans Home for the loving care they provided Dad till the end of his life.

Funeral services

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, from 4-5 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery, 173 W. 685 North, Cedar City, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to services, from 3-4 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N. 300 West, Cedar City, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit metcalfmortuary.com