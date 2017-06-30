Sens. Lee, Crapo introduce bill to loosen regulation on silencers

Stock image | Courtesy of Wikipedia commons, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Two U.S. senators have introduced a Senate bill that would remove “unnecessary” federal regulations currently attached to firearm suppressors, more commonly known as “silencers.” The legislation aims to make it easier for the general public to obtain the suppressors in order to protect the hearing of gun owners.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, introduced the “Silencers Helping Us Save Hearing Act of 2017,” (yes, the bill’s acronym is “SHUSH”) Thursday. The bill would remove suppressors from the list of firearms and accessories currently regulated under the National Firearms Act of 1934.

Similar legislation, the Hearing Protection Act of 2017, was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.

“Suppressors can make shooting safer for the millions of hunters and sportsmen that exercise their constitutional right to use firearms every year,” Lee said in a statement Thursday. “The current process for obtaining a suppressor is far too expensive and burdensome. Our bill would remove these unnecessary federal regulations and make it easier for firearms users to protect themselves.”

Depictions of suppressors in popular media show it greatly reducing the “crack” of a gunshot and reducing it to something that could be comparable to the “pop” of a cork being taken out of a bottle. That’s not really what happens, Jason Schauble, chief revenue officer of Utah-based SilencerCo, said in a March NPR interview.

The suppressor doesn’t really silence the firearm, Schauble said. He described it as more like a muffler on a car.

The loud crack of a gun shot is caused when the heated and pressurized gases propelling a bullet escape the gun barrel and experience a sudden change in environment. The suppressor takes those gases and provides a space where they can cool and dissipate.

The resulting affect reduces the sound of the gun blast.

“It’s still loud enough to hear,” Schauble told NPR. “It’s just not loud enough to do permanent damage to your hearing, which is what most people who shoot and hunt are looking for.”

While firearms advocacy groups like the National Rifle Association and others support the legislation, gun control supporters decry it as a public safety risk.

“Silencers are military-bred accessories that make it easier for criminals to take innocent lives and threaten law enforcement,” said Kristen Rand, legislative director for the Violence Policy Center.

“Existing federal law has kept crimes committed with silencer-equipped firearms rare,” Rand said. “Making silencers more easily available to the public would have deadly consequences.”

In its statement on the proposed legislation to remove suppressor regulation, the Violence Policy Center listed incidents of gun violence in which the perpetrator used a suppressor.

Over 900,000 suppressors are owned in the United States, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Utah is home to 26,000 suppressors. The state with the most suppressors is Texas at 165,500 while Rhode Island is at the opposite end with 29.

Resources

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler