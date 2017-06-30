Municipal races aplenty this election year; see who’s running in your town

ST. GEORGE – Mayoral and city council races make up the bulk of the election landscape in across Utah this year. Some incumbents seek to retain their seats while others hope to unseat them. Some elected officials will also be running unopposed this year while others are stepping down to make way for new blood.
In some municipalities, such as Hurricane, New Harmony and Kanab, the incumbents face no opposition. City officials in Enoch decided to cancel their own election for the seats sought – that of the mayor and two council members – after the openings were filled with the exact number of candidates needed for those positions.
Where applicable, primary races will be held Aug. 15.
The municipal races across Washington and Iron counties are displayed below with candidate contact information where provided.
Municipal races for noted communities in Beaver, Garfield and Kane counties are also highlighted.
Note: This article does not contain a full listing of municipal elections being held within those counties.
Washington County
Apple Valley
Mayoral race
- Richard Moser – incumbent
- Louie Ford
- Robert S. Campbell
Council race
- Judith Davis – incumbent
- Trevor Black – incumbent
- Andrew Sadler
- Debbie Kopp
- Michael R. McLaughlin
- John F. McNamara
Enterprise
Mayoral race
- Calvin J. Barlocker | cbarlocker@gmail.com | 831-902-8668
- Brandon Guy Humphries | abcrew7@yahoo.com | 435-231-3611
- Jared J. Bollinger | jared@xroadsequipment.com | 435-231-1941
Council race
- Barry Jones – incumbent | bljones6@me.com | 801-690-3395
- Ronald A. Lehm | bearsden2@scinternet.net | 435-231-3843
- Jared Moody | 435-231-3431
Hildale
Mayoral race
- Philip Barlow – incumbent | pcbarlow2513@gmail.com | 435-467-2513
- Donia Jessop | donia4mayor@gmail.com | 435-467-3665
Council race – four-year seats
- Carlos S. Jessop – incumbent | 435-705-0277
- Edwin Barlow – incumbent
- Maha Layton | Maha4hildale@gmail.com | 435-212-0438
- Jared Nicol | shortcreekfamily@gmail.com | 801-834-3768
Council race – two-year seats
- Elmer L. Johnson – incumbent | 435-616-8203
- JVar Dutson | jd-jnj@hotmail.com | 435-705-0835
Hurricane
Mayoral race
- John W. Bramall – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
- Kevin Tervort – incumbent – running unopposed
- Darin Larson – incumbent – running unopposed
Ivins
Mayoral race
- Chris Hart – incumbent – running unopposed | chart@ivins.com
Council race
- Cheyne C. McDonald – incumbent | cheynemcdonald@ymail.com | 435-656-3844
- Miriah S. Elliott | miriahrr@hotmail.com | 801-891-4147
LaVerkin
Mayoral race
- Micah T. Gubler
- Richard M. Hirshi
Council race
- Chantelle Mertlich Browning – incumbent
- Jimmy Duffey
- Hugh J. Howard
- Ray Justice
- Steven Leavenworth
- Debbie Lee
- Patricia Wise
Leeds
Mayoral race
- Wayne Peterson – incumbent | wayne.d.peterson@infowest.com | 435-767-9145
- Elliott Sheltman | sheltmanpub@msn.com | 435-879-8721
Council race
- Ronald Cundick – incumbent | cundick@juno.com | 435-635-0112
- Danielle Stirling | dhstirling@msn.com | 435-229-9989
- Alan Roberts | aroberts@infowest.com | 435-703-0245
- Bill Lytle | wlytle39@gmail.com | 435-669-2112
New Harmony
Mayoral race
- Joel Webster – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
- Lowell Prince – incumbent – running unopposed
- Travis Batty – incumbent – running unopposed
Rockville
Mayoral race
- Pam Leach – incumbent – running unopposed | 435-772-24444
Council race
- Barry Sochat – incumbent | 435-772-3441
- Jeff Ballard | rockvillejeff@infowest.com | 435-772-3938 / 435-680-1098
Santa Clara
Mayoral race
- Rick Rosenberg – incumbent – running unopposed | rickr@racivil.com
Council race
- Ben Shakespeare
- Kenneth L. Sizemore – incumbent | kennethlsizemore@gmail.com
- Christopher S. Barela
- Wendell R. Gubler
Springdale
Mayoral race
- Stanly J. Smith – incumbent
- Mark Chambers
Council race
- Adrian G. Player – incumbent
- Randy Alton
- Richard G Praetzel, Jr.
St. George
Mayoral race
- Jon Pike – incumbent | jonathantpike@gmail.com | 435-632-6892
- Lane Ronnow | sir@jps.net | 435-272-3660
Council race
- Joe Bowcutt – incumbent | rowdyjoe2@beyondbb.com | 435-703-4779
- Michele Randall – incumbent | michelerandall911@gmail.com | 435-632-9116
- Marc A. Stallings | marc@marcstallings.com | 435-879-9520
- Greg Aldred | gregaldred@yahoo.com | 435-632-2807
- Bryan Thiriot | bryanthiriot@gmail.com | 435-632-3201
- Gregg McArthur | greggmcarthur@gmail.com | 435-429-1001
Toquerville
Mayoral race
- M. Darrin LeFevre – incumbent
- Lynn Atkin Chamberlain
Council race
- Brad R. Langston – incumbent
- David W. Hawkins
- Jack Seegmiller
- Justin Sip
- Mike Ruesch
- Chuck Goode
Virgin
Mayoral race
- Jean Marie Krause
- Kevin Stout
Council race
- Jay W. Lee – incumbent
- Lee Ballard
- J. Bruce Densley
- Lori Rose
- Kevin Stout
- B. LeRoy Thompson
Washington City
Mayoral race
- Kenneth F. Neilson – incumbent | theneilsongroup@hotmail.com | 435-216-6486
- Ben Martinsen | blmartinsen@gmail.com | 435-229-1198
Council race
- Kurt Ivie – incumbent | kiviell@infowest.com | 435-632-4950
- Garth Nisson – incumbent | genisson49@gmail.com | 435-225-3665
- Daniel Cluff | daniel.cluff@gmail.com
- Douglass Ward | 435-429-1302
- Doug Dennett | dougdennett@yahoo.com | 435-703-3684
Iron County
Brian Head
Mayoral race
- Dutch Deutschlander – incumbent | 435-990-1199
- Clayton Calloway | 435-590-2194
There is no council race this year
Cedar City
Mayoral race
- Maile L. Wilson – incumbent | mailelwilson@gmail.com | 435-590-5882
- Ryan James Durfee | durfeer@msn.com | 435-592-5610
Council race
- Ron Adams – incumbent | aron@scinternet.net | 435-463-7002
- R. Scott Phillips
- Bruce S. Hughes | brucehughescpa@gmail.com | 435-531-9122
- Scott Johnson | Scott.a.johnson90@gmail.com | 530-315-3622
- Rich Gillette | blades64@gmail.com | 435-463-2424
- Andrew McAffee | andrewmcaffee@gmail.com | 435-817-5363
Enoch City – Election canceled since the exact number of candidates needed have filed to run.
Mayoral race
- Geoffrey L. Chesnut – incumbent
Council race
- Jolene Lee – incumbent
- Katherine Ross
Kanarraville – No response
Paragonah
Mayor race
- Connie Robinson – incumbent | 435-477-3670
- Todd Robinson | 435-477-3851
No council race this year
Parowan City
Mayoral race
- Donald G. Landes – incumbent | mayor@parowan.org
- Steven A. Thayer | twdrilling@gmail.com
- Preston Griffiths | prestongriffiths@hotmail.com
- Dennis Gaede | 435-691-2764
Council race – four-year terms
- Nate Thayer – incumbent | irongatebuilders@gmail.com
- Ben Johnson – incumbent | johnsonb@suu.edu
- Sharon Downey | sdowney49@eathlink.net
- Patti Vesely | pattivesely@aol.com
- Jim M. Harris | hbincjmh@gmail.com
Council race – two-year term
- James W. Shurtleff | jimmywardshurtleff@gmail.com
Kane County
Alton – No response
Mayoral race
- David Schmuker – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race – four-year seats
- Michelle Dufour
- Judah Schmuker
- Vincent Olson
- Luke McConville
Council race – Two-year seat
- Merle Graffam
Glendale
Mayoral race
- Dan Jensen – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
- Deone Baird – incumbent
- Jeremy Chamberlain
- David Maxwell
Kanab
Mayoral race
- Robert Houstin – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
- Byard Kershaw – incumbent – running unopposed
- Brent Chamberlain – incumbent – running unopposed
Orderville – No response
Beaver County
Beaver
Mayoral race
- Matthew N. Robinson – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
Milford
Mayoral race
- Nolan Davis – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
- Wayne Hardy – incumbent
- Ian “Jeep” Spaulding
- Shane Yardley
Minersville
Mayoral race
- Gary “Ward” Dotson – incumbent
- Caleb Max Evans
Council race
- Kathryn C. Evans
- Kade Blackner
- Kolby Blackner
- Del Craw
Garfield County
Antimony – No response
Boulder
Mayoral race
- Steven Cox – running unopposed
Council race
- Gladys H. LeFevre – incumbent
- Josh Ellis
- A. Conrad Jepsen
- Alyssa Thompson
Bryce Canyon City – No response
Cannonville – No response
Escalante
Mayoral race
- Melani Torgersen – incumbent – running unopposed
Council race
- Marian Louise Barnes – incumbent
- Dan’l Lindsay – incumbent
- Mark Austin
- Byron Ellis
Hatch – No response
Panguitch
Mayoral race
- Kim Soper
- Marni Barney
Council race – four-year seats
- Paul Dastrup
- Eric Palmer
- Mack Oetting
Council race – two-year seats
- AJ Johnson – incumbent
Tropic
Mayoral race
- WaLon Brinkerhoff – incumbent
- Michael Ahlstrom
Two council seats open but no one signed up yet as of June 30.
