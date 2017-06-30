Municipal races aplenty this election year; see who’s running in your town

Written by Mori Kessler
June 30, 2017
Iron County residents vote in Tuesday’s primary election, June 28, 2016, Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – Mayoral and city council races make up the bulk of the election landscape in across Utah this year. Some incumbents seek to retain their seats while others hope to unseat them. Some elected officials will also be running unopposed this year while others are stepping down to make way for new blood.

In some municipalities, such as Hurricane, New Harmony and Kanab, the incumbents face no opposition. City officials in Enoch decided to cancel their own election for the seats sought – that of the mayor and two council members – after the openings were filled with the exact number of candidates needed for those positions.

Where applicable, primary races will be held Aug. 15.

The municipal races across Washington and Iron counties are displayed below with candidate contact information where provided.

Municipal races for noted communities in Beaver, Garfield and Kane counties are also highlighted.

Note: This article does not contain a full listing of municipal elections being held within those counties.

Washington County

Apple Valley

Mayoral race

  • Richard Moser – incumbent
  • Louie Ford
  • Robert S. Campbell

Council race

  • Judith Davis – incumbent
  • Trevor Black – incumbent
  • Andrew Sadler
  • Debbie Kopp
  • Michael R. McLaughlin
  • John F. McNamara

Enterprise

Mayoral race

Council race

Hildale

Mayoral race

Council race – four-year seats

Council race – two-year seats

  • Elmer L. Johnson – incumbent | 435-616-8203
  • JVar Dutson | jd-jnj@hotmail.com | 435-705-0835

Hurricane

Mayoral race

  • John W. Bramall – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Kevin Tervort – incumbent – running unopposed
  • Darin Larson – incumbent – running unopposed

Ivins

Mayoral race

Council race

LaVerkin

Mayoral race

  • Micah T. Gubler
  • Richard M. Hirshi

Council race

  • Chantelle Mertlich Browning – incumbent
  • Jimmy Duffey
  • Hugh J. Howard
  • Ray Justice
  • Steven Leavenworth
  • Debbie Lee
  • Patricia Wise

Leeds

Mayoral race

Council race

New Harmony

Mayoral race

  • Joel Webster – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Lowell Prince – incumbent – running unopposed
  • Travis Batty – incumbent – running unopposed

Rockville

Mayoral race

  • Pam Leach – incumbent – running unopposed | 435-772-24444

Council race

Santa Clara

Mayoral race

Council race

Springdale

Mayoral race

  • Stanly J. Smith – incumbent
  • Mark Chambers

Council race

  • Adrian G. Player – incumbent
  • Randy Alton
  • Richard G Praetzel, Jr.

St. George

Mayoral race

Council race

Toquerville

Mayoral race

  • M. Darrin LeFevre – incumbent
  • Lynn Atkin Chamberlain

Council race

  • Brad R. Langston – incumbent
  • David W. Hawkins
  • Jack Seegmiller
  • Justin Sip
  • Mike Ruesch
  • Chuck Goode

Virgin

Mayoral race

  • Jean Marie Krause
  • Kevin Stout

Council race

  • Jay W. Lee – incumbent
  • Lee Ballard
  • J. Bruce Densley
  • Lori Rose
  • Kevin Stout
  • B. LeRoy Thompson

Washington City

Mayoral race

Council race

Iron County

Brian Head

Mayoral race

  • Dutch Deutschlander – incumbent | 435-990-1199
  • Clayton Calloway | 435-590-2194

There is no council race this year

Cedar City

Mayoral race

Council race

Enoch City – Election canceled since the exact number of candidates needed have filed to run.

Mayoral race

  • Geoffrey L. Chesnut – incumbent

Council race

  • Jolene Lee – incumbent
  • Katherine Ross

Kanarraville – No response

Paragonah

Mayor race

  • Connie Robinson – incumbent | 435-477-3670
  • Todd Robinson | 435-477-3851

No council race this year

Parowan City

Mayoral race

Council race – four-year terms

Council race – two-year term

Kane County

Alton – No response

Big Water

Mayoral race

  • David Schmuker – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race – four-year seats

  • Michelle Dufour
  • Judah Schmuker
  • Vincent Olson
  • Luke McConville

Council race – Two-year seat

  • Merle Graffam

Glendale

Mayoral race

  • Dan Jensen – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Deone Baird – incumbent
  • Jeremy Chamberlain
  • David Maxwell

Kanab

Mayoral race

  • Robert Houstin – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Byard Kershaw – incumbent – running unopposed
  • Brent Chamberlain – incumbent – running unopposed

Orderville – No response

Beaver County

Beaver

Mayoral race

  • Matthew N. Robinson – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Robin Bradshaw – incumbent
  • Ray Baldwin
  • Alison Webb

Milford

Mayoral race

  • Nolan Davis – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Wayne Hardy – incumbent
  • Ian “Jeep” Spaulding
  • Shane Yardley

Minersville

Mayoral race

  • Gary “Ward” Dotson – incumbent
  • Caleb Max Evans

Council race

  • Kathryn C. Evans
  • Kade Blackner
  • Kolby Blackner
  • Del Craw

Garfield County

Antimony – No response

Boulder

Mayoral race

  • Steven Cox – running unopposed

Council race

  • Gladys H. LeFevre – incumbent
  • Josh Ellis
  • A. Conrad Jepsen
  • Alyssa Thompson

Bryce Canyon City – No response

Cannonville – No response

Escalante

Mayoral race

  • Melani Torgersen – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

  • Marian Louise Barnes – incumbent
  • Dan’l Lindsay – incumbent
  • Mark Austin
  • Byron Ellis

Hatch – No response

Panguitch

Mayoral race

  • Kim Soper
  • Marni Barney

Council race – four-year seats

  • Paul Dastrup
  • Eric Palmer
  • Mack Oetting

Council race – two-year seats

  • AJ Johnson – incumbent

Tropic

Mayoral race

  • WaLon Brinkerhoff – incumbent
  • Michael Ahlstrom

Two council seats open but no one signed up yet as of June 30.

