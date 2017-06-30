Municipal races aplenty this election year; see who’s running in your town

Iron County residents vote in Tuesday’s primary election, June 28, 2016, Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – Mayoral and city council races make up the bulk of the election landscape in across Utah this year. Some incumbents seek to retain their seats while others hope to unseat them. Some elected officials will also be running unopposed this year while others are stepping down to make way for new blood.

In some municipalities, such as Hurricane, New Harmony and Kanab, the incumbents face no opposition. City officials in Enoch decided to cancel their own election for the seats sought – that of the mayor and two council members – after the openings were filled with the exact number of candidates needed for those positions.

Where applicable, primary races will be held Aug. 15.

The municipal races across Washington and Iron counties are displayed below with candidate contact information where provided.

Municipal races for noted communities in Beaver, Garfield and Kane counties are also highlighted.

Note: This article does not contain a full listing of municipal elections being held within those counties.

Washington County

Apple Valley

Mayoral race

Richard Moser – incumbent

Louie Ford

Robert S. Campbell

Council race

Judith Davis – incumbent

Trevor Black – incumbent

Andrew Sadler

Debbie Kopp

Michael R. McLaughlin

John F. McNamara

Enterprise

Mayoral race

Calvin J. Barlocker | cbarlocker@gmail.com | 831-902-8668

Brandon Guy Humphries | abcrew7@yahoo.com | 435-231-3611

Jared J. Bollinger | jared@xroadsequipment.com | 435-231-1941

Council race

Barry Jones – incumbent | bljones6@me.com | 801-690-3395

Ronald A. Lehm | bearsden2@scinternet.net | 435-231-3843

Jared Moody | 435-231-3431

Hildale

Mayoral race

Philip Barlow – incumbent | pcbarlow2513@gmail.com | 435-467-2513

Donia Jessop | donia4mayor@gmail.com | 435-467-3665

Council race – four-year seats

Carlos S. Jessop – incumbent | 435-705-0277

Edwin Barlow – incumbent

Maha Layton | Maha4hildale@gmail.com | 435-212-0438

Jared Nicol | shortcreekfamily@gmail.com | 801-834-3768

Council race – two-year seats

Elmer L. Johnson – incumbent | 435-616-8203

JVar Dutson | jd-jnj@hotmail.com | 435-705-0835

Hurricane

Mayoral race

John W. Bramall – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Kevin Tervort – incumbent – running unopposed

Darin Larson – incumbent – running unopposed

Ivins

Mayoral race

Chris Hart – incumbent – running unopposed | chart@ivins.com

Council race

Cheyne C. McDonald – incumbent | cheynemcdonald@ymail.com | 435-656-3844

Miriah S. Elliott | miriahrr@hotmail.com | 801-891-4147

LaVerkin

Mayoral race

Micah T. Gubler

Richard M. Hirshi

Council race

Chantelle Mertlich Browning – incumbent

Jimmy Duffey

Hugh J. Howard

Ray Justice

Steven Leavenworth

Debbie Lee

Patricia Wise

Leeds

Mayoral race

Wayne Peterson – incumbent | wayne.d.peterson@infowest.com | 435-767-9145

Elliott Sheltman | sheltmanpub@msn.com | 435-879-8721

Council race

Ronald Cundick – incumbent | cundick@juno.com | 435-635-0112

Danielle Stirling | dhstirling@msn.com | 435-229-9989

Alan Roberts | aroberts@infowest.com | 435-703-0245

Bill Lytle | wlytle39@gmail.com | 435-669-2112

New Harmony

Mayoral race

Joel Webster – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Lowell Prince – incumbent – running unopposed

Travis Batty – incumbent – running unopposed

Rockville

Mayoral race

Pam Leach – incumbent – running unopposed | 435-772-24444

Council race

Barry Sochat – incumbent | 435-772-3441

Jeff Ballard | rockvillejeff@infowest.com | 435-772-3938 / 435-680-1098

Santa Clara

Mayoral race

Rick Rosenberg – incumbent – running unopposed | rickr@racivil.com

Council race

Ben Shakespeare

Kenneth L. Sizemore – incumbent | kennethlsizemore@gmail.com

Christopher S. Barela

Wendell R. Gubler

Springdale

Mayoral race

Stanly J. Smith – incumbent

Mark Chambers

Council race

Adrian G. Player – incumbent

Randy Alton

Richard G Praetzel, Jr.

St. George

Mayoral race

Jon Pike – incumbent | jonathantpike@gmail.com | 435-632-6892

Lane Ronnow | sir@jps.net | 435-272-3660

Council race

Joe Bowcutt – incumbent | rowdyjoe2@beyondbb.com | 435-703-4779

Michele Randall – incumbent | michelerandall911@gmail.com | 435-632-9116

Marc A. Stallings | marc@marcstallings.com | 435-879-9520

Greg Aldred | gregaldred@yahoo.com | 435-632-2807

Bryan Thiriot | bryanthiriot@gmail.com | 435-632-3201

Gregg McArthur | greggmcarthur@gmail.com | 435-429-1001

Toquerville

Mayoral race

M. Darrin LeFevre – incumbent

Lynn Atkin Chamberlain

Council race

Brad R. Langston – incumbent

David W. Hawkins

Jack Seegmiller

Justin Sip

Mike Ruesch

Chuck Goode

Virgin

Mayoral race

Jean Marie Krause

Kevin Stout

Council race

Jay W. Lee – incumbent

Lee Ballard

J. Bruce Densley

Lori Rose

Kevin Stout

B. LeRoy Thompson

Washington City

Mayoral race

Kenneth F. Neilson – incumbent | theneilsongroup@hotmail.com | 435-216-6486

Ben Martinsen | blmartinsen@gmail.com | 435-229-1198

Council race

Kurt Ivie – incumbent | kiviell@infowest.com | 435-632-4950

Garth Nisson – incumbent | genisson49@gmail.com | 435-225-3665

Daniel Cluff | daniel.cluff@gmail.com

Douglass Ward | 435-429-1302

Doug Dennett | dougdennett@yahoo.com | 435-703-3684

Iron County

Brian Head

Mayoral race

Dutch Deutschlander – incumbent | 435-990-1199

Clayton Calloway | 435-590-2194

There is no council race this year

Cedar City

Mayoral race

Maile L. Wilson – incumbent | mailelwilson@gmail.com | 435-590-5882

Ryan James Durfee | durfeer@msn.com | 435-592-5610

Council race

Ron Adams – incumbent | aron@scinternet.net | 435-463-7002

R. Scott Phillips

Bruce S. Hughes | brucehughescpa@gmail.com | 435-531-9122

Scott Johnson | Scott.a.johnson90@gmail.com | 530-315-3622

Rich Gillette | blades64@gmail.com | 435-463-2424

Andrew McAffee | andrewmcaffee@gmail.com | 435-817-5363

Enoch City – Election canceled since the exact number of candidates needed have filed to run.

Mayoral race

Geoffrey L. Chesnut – incumbent

Council race

Jolene Lee – incumbent

Katherine Ross

Kanarraville – No response

Paragonah

Mayor race

Connie Robinson – incumbent | 435-477-3670

Todd Robinson | 435-477-3851

No council race this year

Parowan City

Mayoral race

Donald G. Landes – incumbent | mayor@parowan.org

Steven A. Thayer | twdrilling@gmail.com

Preston Griffiths | prestongriffiths@hotmail.com

Dennis Gaede | 435-691-2764

Council race – four-year terms

Nate Thayer – incumbent | irongatebuilders@gmail.com

Ben Johnson – incumbent | johnsonb@suu.edu

Sharon Downey | sdowney49@eathlink.net

Patti Vesely | pattivesely@aol.com

Jim M. Harris | hbincjmh@gmail.com

Council race – two-year term

James W. Shurtleff | jimmywardshurtleff@gmail.com

Kane County

Alton – No response

Big Water

Mayoral race

David Schmuker – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race – four-year seats

Michelle Dufour

Judah Schmuker

Vincent Olson

Luke McConville

Council race – Two-year seat

Merle Graffam

Glendale

Mayoral race

Dan Jensen – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Deone Baird – incumbent

Jeremy Chamberlain

David Maxwell

Kanab

Mayoral race

Robert Houstin – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Byard Kershaw – incumbent – running unopposed

Brent Chamberlain – incumbent – running unopposed

Orderville – No response

Beaver County

Beaver

Mayoral race

Matthew N. Robinson – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Robin Bradshaw – incumbent

Ray Baldwin

Alison Webb

Milford

Mayoral race

Nolan Davis – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Wayne Hardy – incumbent

Ian “Jeep” Spaulding

Shane Yardley

Minersville

Mayoral race

Gary “Ward” Dotson – incumbent

Caleb Max Evans

Council race

Kathryn C. Evans

Kade Blackner

Kolby Blackner

Del Craw

Garfield County

Antimony – No response

Boulder

Mayoral race

Steven Cox – running unopposed

Council race

Gladys H. LeFevre – incumbent

Josh Ellis

A. Conrad Jepsen

Alyssa Thompson

Bryce Canyon City – No response

Cannonville – No response

Escalante

Mayoral race

Melani Torgersen – incumbent – running unopposed

Council race

Marian Louise Barnes – incumbent

Dan’l Lindsay – incumbent

Mark Austin

Byron Ellis

Hatch – No response

Panguitch

Mayoral race

Kim Soper

Marni Barney

Council race – four-year seats

Paul Dastrup

Eric Palmer

Mack Oetting

Council race – two-year seats

AJ Johnson – incumbent

Tropic

Mayoral race

WaLon Brinkerhoff – incumbent

Michael Ahlstrom

Two council seats open but no one signed up yet as of June 30.

