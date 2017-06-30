St. George man arrested for sexual abuse of 5-year-old

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 40-year-old St. George man has been arrested for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl.

The Division of Child and Family Services received a report that the 5-year-old St. George girl had disclosed details of suspected sexual abuse by a man identified as Warren Leonard Black, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

The 5-year-old girl was subsequently interviewed Tuesday at the Children’s Justice Center in St. George where she described incidents of sexual abuse that had allegedly occurred on multiple occasions, the report stated.

“The child was able to provide consistent details of the abuse,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

Police spoke with Black, who “refused to make any statements without his attorney present,” the report stated.

Black was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Black of two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child.

Black was released from police custody on bail pending trial. He appeared before 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox Thursday for his initial court appearance.

In May 2015, Black was arrested on a class A misdemeanor count of sexual battery for unlawful sexual contact with a 16-year-old in St. George on at least two occasions in 2013, according to Utah court documents. He entered a no contest plea to the charge in June 2016.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

