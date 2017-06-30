Police ask public’s help identifying man who keyed car in St. George

St. George Police released these surveillance photos Friday showing a man wanted for questioning after he allegedly keyed a vehicle at Costco in St. George, Utah, June 29, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help Friday in identifying a man wanted for allegedly keying a vehicle, causing significant damage, in a reported act of revenge.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the Costco parking lot located at 835 N. 3050 East, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

“(The man) keyed a woman’s vehicle – causing $1,000 worth of damage – after she took his handicap parking space,” Trombley said.

The incident was noticed by another person, who notified the woman when she came back to her vehicle, Trombley added.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify the man captured in surveillance photos shown in this report.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 70s with a full head of gray/white hair.

The man was wearing a long-sleeve white dress shirt with wide tan suspenders and khaki pants when the incident occurred, police said. He was driving an older model pickup truck with faded yellow and gray paint.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330 and reference incident No. 17P015667.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

